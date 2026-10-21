In Sloviansk, the cleanup of debris following the Russian strike has been completed; seven people were killed

Emergency rescue operations have been completed in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, following the Russian attacks on October 17. Rescuers recovered the bodies of seven victims from the rubble of two destroyed five-story buildings, including an employee of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. Another 12 people were injured.

According to the State Emergency Service, emergency rescue operations in Sloviansk lasted five days. Throughout this time, emergency responders worked under the constant threat of repeated airstrikes and attacks by Russian drones.

“Rescue operations in Sloviansk lasted five days; the bodies of seven victims were recovered from the rubble, including an employee of the State Emergency Service. In addition, 12 people were injured,” the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

Two five-story residential buildings were destroyed as a result of the Russian strikes. Search and rescue operations were complicated by extensive damage and a large amount of debris and building structures.

While clearing the rubble of one of the damaged buildings, rescuers discovered the bodies of four victims, including a State Emergency Service employee. Three more victims were recovered from under the debris of another building.

In total, emergency responders cleared more than 200 metric tons of building debris. Emergency rescue operations in Sloviansk have been completed.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook.

Prior to this, work resumed in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, to recover the bodies of people who had died under the rubble of destroyed buildings. Search operations had to be suspended overnight due to security concerns, but rescuers resumed them in the morning. The day before, Russian shelling of the city claimed the lives of six people, and another 15 were wounded.

On the night of October 17, Russian forces carried out an airstrike on a residential area in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast. FAB-250 bombs struck two high-rise buildings. One person was killed, ten others were injured, and people may still be trapped under the rubble.

Two people were killed in a Russian airstrike in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast. Rescuers recovered the body of a deceased woman and human remains from the rubble of the destroyed building. Emergency rescue operations at the site of the strike have been completed.

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