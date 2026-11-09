In Sumy, three employees of NEC “Ukrenergo” were injured as a result of a targeted attack by a Russian FPV drone on a vehicle carrying power utility workers. One of the injured is in serious condition.

According to the company, Russian forces struck the power workers’ vehicle with a drone this morning.

“This morning in Sumy, the Russians carried out a targeted attack with an FPV drone on a vehicle carrying our power utility workers. Three Ukrenergo employees were injured,” the statement said.

All three victims were taken to the hospital. One of them is in serious condition.

Ukrenergo emphasized that Russia continues to attack not only energy infrastructure facilities but also the workers who ensure their operation and repair damaged equipment.

“Russia continues to deliberately target not only energy infrastructure but also the people who ensure its operation and repair damaged equipment. Our energy workers labor daily under constant danger to ensure that Ukrainians have electricity. And today’s strike is yet another testament to the price paid for this work,” the company added.

This was reported by NEC “Ukrenergo” on Telegram.

On the morning of November 9, 2026, Russian troops again attacked Kyiv with strike drones. Fires were reported in the capital as a result of the enemy strike.

Throughout the evening and night of November 9, Russian troops launched strikes on the northern districts of Rivne Oblast. The enemy attack damaged energy and civilian infrastructure facilities.

On the night of Sunday, November 9, Russian forces launched a combined strike using drones and guided aerial bombs on Izium in the Kharkiv region. The attack resulted in civilian casualties.

On the evening of and overnight into Monday, November 9, Russian forces launched strikes on the territory of the Cherkasy region. The attack damaged critical and civilian infrastructure.

On the night of November 9, Russian forces carried out a massive air attack on Ukraine. The enemy used 317 attack drones of various types, including jet-powered drones, as well as “Banderole” guided munitions.

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