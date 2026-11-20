On Friday, November 20, emergency power outages were implemented in the Lviv, Zakarpattia, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. This was due to a critical situation in the power grid following a Russian attack on energy infrastructure.

“Due to the enemy’s attack on energy infrastructure, the situation in the power grid is extremely critical. To stabilize its operation, emergency power outages have been implemented in the three regions,” the statement reads.

Power utility workers are working to stabilize the power grid and restore electricity to consumers. Further updates regarding the emergency power outages will be provided as needed.

On the morning of November 20, Russian troops carried out a massive missile and drone attack on the western regions of Ukraine. Explosions were heard in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk.

According to Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, the region was attacked with cruise missiles and jet-powered drones. Air defense systems were activated several times in Lviv.

Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv reported power grid issues following the explosions. As a result, trolleybuses on Mazepa Street switched to autonomous mode.

Emergency Power Outages in Kyiv

Due to the Russian attack, parts of Kyiv’s Pecherskyi, Solomianskyi, Holosiivskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Darnytskyi districts were left without power.

Emergency power outages are also being implemented in other districts of the capital.

This was reported by Ukrenergo.

As a result of Russian shelling in Lviv on November 20, two cars and the windows of a dormitory were damaged, and a private home was damaged in the village of Lysynychi. A rocket fragment was also found on one of the city’s streets, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported.

As a reminder, Russian jet drones attacked Lviv and the Lviv region. Explosions were heard several times over Lviv, and air defense forces repelled the attack, according to Regional Military Administration Head Maksym Kozytskyi and Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

On Thursday, November 19, Russian troops attacked Izyum in the Kharkiv region. The strike destroyed the entrance to an apartment building; people may be trapped under the rubble. At least 12 people were injured, including four children.

On the morning of November 19, Russian drones attacked civilian infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy Oblast. The strike destroyed two non-residential buildings, and four more apartment buildings were damaged.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 18, Russian forces carried out 1,733 strikes on the Donetsk region. Eight settlements came under enemy fire, and residential buildings, an educational institution, and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

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