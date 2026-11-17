In Vinnytsia, as a result of a Russian attack today, November 17, a drone struck a parking lot. One woman was killed, and another was injured.

“As a result of the enemy’s attack on the city of Vinnytsia, a car park was hit. Unfortunately, one woman was killed and another was injured,” Zabolotna wrote.

According to her, two passenger cars and two trucks caught fire as a result of the strike.

All relevant emergency services are currently on the scene, working to address the aftermath of the attack.

This was reported by Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

On the night of November 17, Russian troops attacked six districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region. According to preliminary data, no civilians were injured. The shelling caused damage to businesses, transportation and other infrastructure, as well as private homes and apartment buildings.

In Kyiv, the effects of the Russian strikes on November 17 were recorded in four districts: Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Obolonskyi. The attack damaged critical infrastructure, caused fires, and led to disruptions in water and heat supply in some areas.

In addition, Russian forces attacked Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times with drones and missiles throughout the day on November 16. The shelling caused damage to businesses, transportation and other infrastructure, residential buildings, and vehicles.

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