The death toll from the Russian attack on the Novus supermarket in Vyshneve, Bucha District, Kyiv Region, on the evening of November 22 has risen to two; eight others were injured.

“Unfortunately, the death toll from the strike on Vyshneve has risen to two. The number of injured is eight,” said Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Source: Timur Tkachenko on Telegram.

On Sunday evening, November 22, 2026, Russian forces struck a grocery store in the town of Vyshneve in the Bucha District of the Kyiv Region. Initial reports indicated that one person had been killed and three other civilians had been injured. Rescue workers have already managed to completely extinguish the fire that broke out in the store building after the strike.

On the evening of Sunday, November 22, 2026, the death toll from the Russian strike on the village of Dymer in the Vyshhorod District of Kyiv Oblast rose to three after rescue workers recovered the body of another victim from under the rubble of a residential building.

Read us on