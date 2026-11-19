In Zaporizhzhia on the morning of Thursday, November 19, a high-voltage overhead power line was damaged as a result of Russian shelling. A total of 7,500 customers—city residents and businesses—were left without power. However, utility workers managed to restore power within an hour.

It is reported that around 9:30 a.m., part of Zaporizhzhia was left without power due to Russian shelling. As a result of the attack, the occupiers damaged a high-voltage overhead power line.

Repair work began immediately after the threat of further strikes had passed.

“Repair work began as soon as the threat of further strikes had passed. As of 10:30 a.m.—one hour after the power outage—electricity service for Zaporizhzhia residents has been restored,” said Andriy Stasevsky, head of “Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo.”

Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo reported this on Telegram.

Power restrictions will be in place around the clock due to the consequences of Russian attacks on the power grid.

Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers have been striking power generation, transmission, and distribution facilities. As of the morning of November 19, power outages were reported in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Sumy regions.

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