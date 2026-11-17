In Zaporizhzhia, following Russian attacks on the morning of November 17, the number of wounded rose to 42, while two local residents were killed in the shelling. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

According to the regional head, the deceased include a man and a woman. Doctors are providing all the injured with the necessary medical care.

In addition to the massive morning strike, Russian troops also attacked the city with drones on the night of November 17. In one instance, the enemy struck a retail kiosk, causing a fire and damaging windows in a nearby residential building, where a 57-year-old woman sustained blast injuries. Another strike hit the Kosmichny district of Zaporizhzhia, where a Russian FPV drone struck a civilian vehicle, killing the driver in the resulting explosion.

Source: Mykhailo Semikin, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

A Russian FPV drone killed a 70-year-old man in the village of Kushuhum in the Zaporizhzhia district. Another person was injured as a result of the attack on Zaporizhzhia—a 57-year-old woman sustained injuries.

On November 16, emergency and special emergency power outages were implemented in Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia region due to damage to electrical equipment caused by Russian attacks.

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