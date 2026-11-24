The number of people injured in the overnight Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 48. Two people were killed.

“The number of injured has risen to 48,” he wrote on Telegram.

Among the victims are four children, the youngest of whom is not yet one year old.

As a result of the Russian strike, a private residential house was destroyed and a five-story building was partially destroyed. High-rise and private homes, cars, and a piece of transportation infrastructure were also damaged.

This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

On the night of November 24, Russian troops launched strikes on residential buildings, energy facilities, railway infrastructure, and civilian enterprises in eleven regions of Ukraine.

The number of people wounded in the attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 32, including four children



Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia claimed the lives of two people, TheRussian attack on Zaporizhzhia claimed the lives of two people, and another 22 were injured

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