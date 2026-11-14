In Zaporizhzhia, the number of people injured in the Russian attack has risen to 22

As a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of November 14, the number of casualties rose to 22.

The State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook.

On Saturday, November 14, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia.

According to preliminary data, 22 people were injured, including a six-month-old infant, a two-year-old girl, and a 12-year-old boy. They are receiving all necessary medical care.

“Rescue workers conducted a search of the area to locate the victims and provide them with assistance,” the State Emergency Service noted.

The number of victims is being verified.

As a result of the strikes at various locations, the facades and windows of apartment buildings and an educational institution were damaged, along with seven passenger cars and the road surface.

All of the city’s emergency services were on the scene.

Source: State Emergency Service

Earlier, the Russians damaged a residential building and an educational institution in Zaporizhzhia.

As a reminder, following the Russian morning and afternoon attacks on Kyiv on November 14, drone debris was found in at least two districts of the capital.

On the night of November 14, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 96 strike drones, 61 of which were jet-powered. Air defense forces managed to shoot down most of the drones, but some of them reached their targets.

On November 13, Russian invaders struck a gas station in the Chernihiv region.

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