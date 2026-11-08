Traffic across the Preobrazhensky Bridge in Zaporizhzhia has been completely halted

On Sunday, November 8, the Preobrazhensky Bridge in Zaporizhzhia was temporarily closed.

The restrictions apply to all types of vehicles, and the reasons for the closure have not yet been specified.

The bridge can be bypassed via the DniproHES dam. However, trucks weighing more than 3.5 metric tons are prohibited from using that route.

Further updates on the reopening of the bridge will be provided.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

On November 4, Russian forces struck the village of Bilenke in the Zaporizhzhia district, killing a 53-year-old man.

In Zaporizhzhia, a 54-year-old man was injured when a Russian drone struck a civilian vehicle. The victim was hospitalized.

On November 4, Russian forces carried out two strikes on Vilnyansk in the Zaporizhzhia region. Two people were killed in the attack, and a fire broke out in a high-rise residential building.

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