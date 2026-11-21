A series of explosions rocked Zaporizhzhia. Following this, traffic across the bridges and the DniproHES dam was completely blocked.

"Traffic across the bridges and the DniproHES dam has been completely blocked," according to a post by Mykhailo Semikin.

This was reported on Telegram with reference to the correspondent and acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, Mykhailo Semikin.

Russia launched a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia, and the number of casualties has risen to 43.

In Zaporizhzhia, as a result of the morning Russian attacks on November 17, the number of wounded rose to 42, while two local residents were killed in the shelling. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

A Russian FPV drone killed a 70-year-old man in the village of Kushuhum in the Zaporizhzhia district. Another person was injured as a result of the attack on Zaporizhzhia—a 57-year-old woman was wounded.

On November 16, emergency and special emergency power outages were implemented in Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia region due to damage to electrical equipment caused by Russian attacks.

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