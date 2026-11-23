In Zaporizhzhia, three people were killed and one other was injured as a result of a Russian attack on a private clinic on November 23.

A fire broke out on the third floor of the medical facility, which rescue workers have already managed to contain.

Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, reported the three fatalities.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

A man was killed in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a Russian attack. The strike hit the Zavodskyi district of the city. Mikhail Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported the death on November 22.

In Zaporizhzhia, following the morning Russian attacks on November 17, the number of wounded rose to 42, while two local residents were killed in the shelling. This was reported by Mikhail Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

A Russian FPV drone killed a 70-year-old man in the village of Kushugum in the Zaporizhzhia district. Another person was injured as a result of the attack on Zaporizhzhia—a 57-year-old woman was wounded.

Read us on