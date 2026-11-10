A Red Cross vehicle was damaged in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a Russian attack

On November 10 in Zaporizhzhia, a Ukrainian Red Cross vehicle was damaged while responding to the aftermath of Russian shelling.

No staff members or volunteers from the organization were injured.

Source: Ukrainian Red Cross

As a result of yet another airstrike by Russian forces on Kherson, the premises of the Kherson Regional Organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross were damaged.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, two members of the Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response team were injured while responding to the aftermath of enemy shelling. An explosion occurred near the organization’s marked vehicle as the crew was heading to the scene of an emergency to assist people.

On the evening of August 23 in Kherson, a Ukrainian Red Cross warehouse caught fire due to a Russian drone attack.

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