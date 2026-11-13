In Zaporizhzhia, a man who died as a result of a Russian strike was recovered from the rubble

On November 13, a man was killed after being trapped under the rubble following a Russian strike on an industrial facility in the Kosmichny district of Zaporizhzhia. His death has been confirmed.

“The death of a man who was trapped under the rubble as a result of a Russian strike on an industrial facility in the Kosmichny district of Zaporizhzhia has been confirmed,” wrote the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA), Mykhailo Semikin, wrote on his Telegram channel.

Six people were wounded in a Russian strike on a village in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck two Russian military ammunition depots in the Zaporizhzhia region and enemy targets in the Donetsk region.

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