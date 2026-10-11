Search and rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhzhia following a Russian strike; children are among the dead

Search and rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhzhia at the site of a Russian strike on a residential building that occurred on October 10. The attack killed 20 people, including four children, and injured 17 others.

A Russian aerial bomb destroyed the entrance to a three-story residential building. Other buildings and private homes were also damaged.

Rescue workers cleared the rubble of the destroyed building and removed approximately 320 metric tons of debris from the site of the strike.

K-9 units from the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions were deployed to assist with search-and-rescue and other emergency operations.

According to the State Emergency Service, 20 people, including four children, were killed as a result of the Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia. Another 17 people were injured, including three children.

After the search-and-rescue operation concluded, municipal services began recovery efforts. They are working to address the aftermath of the Russian attack.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook.

On the night of October 11, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 116 strike drones from five directions. Air defense forces destroyed and intercepted most of the enemy targets, but hits were recorded at several locations.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces struck 2,370 enemy targets. Among them were 619 Russian servicemen. This result ranks as the second-highest number of targets struck in the entire history of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

On the night of October 9, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes on targets within the territory of the Russian Federation. In particular, near the settlement of Dalne Konstantinovo-5 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, a facility belonging to a branch of JSC “Center for the Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure Facilities” (CENKI)—the V. P. Barmin Research Institute of Launch Complexes—was struck.

In addition, Ukrainian forces struck Russian oil refineries in Omsk and Ukhta, as well as another data center.

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