In Zaporizhzhia, the number of people injured as a result of the Russian shelling of the Dnipro district on Thursday, November 26, has risen to four. At the same time, vehicle traffic across the DniproHES dam has been partially restored—it is now possible to drive from the city center to the right bank of the Dnipro River. Earlier reports indicated one fatality and one injury.

“The number of injured has risen to four,” wrote Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration. However, the head of the Regional Military Administration did not specify the condition of the victims. There is also no information at this time regarding any change in the death toll.

Traffic across the DniproHES dam has been partially restored

In addition, following the Russian attack, vehicular traffic across the DniproHES dam has been partially reopened. Drivers can now cross the dam from the center of Zaporizhzhia toward the right bank of the Dnipro River. During the shelling, traffic across the dam was completely blocked in both directions. This restriction was in effect during the attack and while its aftermath was being addressed.

Currently, traffic has been restored only partially. Therefore, drivers should take possible restrictions into account when planning their route. As a reminder, following a Russian strike on the Dnipro district of Zaporizhzhia, one fatality and one injury were initially reported. The number of injured later rose to four. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on his Telegram channel.

On Thursday, November 26, 2026, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and injuring another, according to Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration. The strike hit the Dniprovskyi district of the city, where damage to transportation infrastructure was recorded.

On Sunday, November 22, traffic resumed across the bridges and the DniproHES dam in Zaporizhzhia. This was announced by Mikhail Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration. Drivers can now use these crossings again.

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