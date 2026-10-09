The number of wounded in Zaporizhzhia has risen following a morning attack by KABs

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of people injured as a result of Russian attacks over the past 24 hours has risen to 23. One person has died. The injured are receiving the necessary medical care, according to Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

The number of people injured as a result of Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 23. A man also died during this time. “Unfortunately, the number of people injured as a result of enemy attacks over the past 24 hours has risen to 23. The injured are receiving the necessary medical care,” he wrote. Earlier reports indicated 14 casualties. That number has now risen to 23.

According to preliminary reports, Russian troops attacked the city with guided aerial bombs (KABs). Civilian facilities were damaged as a result of the strikes. Among them is the office of the “Proliska” humanitarian mission, which was destroyed during the airstrike. Information on the casualties is being updated. Medical personnel continue to provide assistance to people injured as a result of the Russian strikes. Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

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