Dmytro Lytvyn, an adviser to the President of Ukraine, stated that Putin’s proposal could be an attempt to repeat the scenario in Oleshky, in the Kherson region.

At that time, under the guise of a humanitarian operation, the Russians brought in military equipment and rotated their personnel.

According to Lytvyn, the first step is to clarify all the details of the Russian initiative.

Earlier, Putin proposed organizing a humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka modeled after the operation in Oleshky. He stated that the Russians would need five days to clear the area near the city of mines.

Source: RBC-Ukraine

On November 12, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin proposed organizing a humanitarian mission to Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, involving the ombudsmen of Ukraine and the Russian Federation in its preparation. This was reported by the media.

Earlier, Witkoff and Kushner met with Putin in Moscow to discuss peace in Ukraine.

Prior to that, the Kremlin disclosed the topics of Putin’s talks with Witkoff and Kushner.

As a reminder, Russian military activity has sharply declined in the captured town of Oleshky.

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