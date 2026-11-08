In Zhytomyr, 140 buildings were left without centralized heating due to a Russian attack

In Zhytomyr, equipment was damaged as a result of a Russian strike on one of the city’s boiler rooms. A total of 140 residential buildings, as well as educational institutions and clinics, were left without centralized heating.

“Yesterday, Russia attacked one of Zhytomyr’s heating plants. The attack damaged the equipment. As of this morning, 140 residential buildings are without centralized heating,” the statement reads.

The city council clarified that not only residential buildings but also educational institutions and clinics in one of the city’s districts are currently without heat.

Utility services worked throughout the night to address the aftermath of the attack. Meanwhile, one of the city’s hospitals has already been reconnected to the heating system.

“Utility services worked through the night. One of the city’s hospitals already has heat. We are reconnecting some residential buildings and the regional hospital to another boiler plant,” the city council reported.

Work to restore heat supply in Zhytomyr is currently ongoing.

This was reported by the Zhytomyr City Council on Facebook.

In Zaporizhzhia, a 54-year-old man was injured when a Russian drone struck a civilian vehicle. The victim was hospitalized.

This morning, November 8, Russian troops attacked a suburb of Dnipro with a drone. One person was killed and another was injured as a result of the strike. At least one private home was destroyed, and a fire broke out at the site of the strike.

As a result of a nighttime attack by Russian drones on the Volyn region, a fire broke out on the grounds of an agricultural enterprise in the Lutsk district. The fire has now been contained; there are no reports of fatalities or injuries.

In Odesa, on the morning of November 8, Russian forces struck a food warehouse—which had previously been attacked—for a second time. The strike triggered a massive fire.

In the Donetsk region, five civilians were killed on November 7 as a result of Russian shelling. Three people were killed in attacks in Kramatorsk, and two others were killed in Bilenke and Druzhkivka.

On the night of November 8, a Russian drone attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the strike, approximately 250,000 customers were left without power.

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