Power went out across Zhytomyr following a Russian strike; resilience centers are being set up

On Tuesday, November 3, Russian terrorists attacked energy infrastructure in Zhytomyr. Authorities are preparing to set up "resilience centers."

This was announced

by the Zhytomyr City Council.

“If power is not restored by morning, tomorrow, November 4, starting at 9:00 a.m., resilience centers will be set up in the Zhytomyr community. There, people will be able to warm up, charge their mobile devices, and use the internet,” the statement reads.

The addresses of the resilience centers can be found on the Zhytomyr City Council website and via this link.

As a reminder, power was cut off in Zhytomyr following a Russian strike on November 3, according to local Telegram channels. Residents are also reporting water outages.

Previously, it was reported that more than 650 settlements in the Zhytomyr region were left without power following the Russian attack.

Earlier, Russian drones attacked the Zhytomyr region. Damage was inflicted on an energy infrastructure facility, a clinic, a residential building, and a private business. According to preliminary data, there were no fatalities or injuries.

Read us on