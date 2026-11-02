According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Russian military casualties—including those killed and seriously wounded—totaled 54,400 in October 2026.

The ministry stated that this is the highest monthly figure since the start of the full-scale war.

A daily record was also set in October. On October 21, Ukrainian forces killed 2,250 Russian soldiers.

Source: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

In October, the Defense Forces liberated 96.2 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory, which is 10.4 square kilometers more than the area captured by Russian occupation forces during the same period.

Ukrainian troops evacuated a wounded comrade from the battlefield for the third time using the StarGate unmanned aerial system from SkyFall.

The total combat losses of the Russian army since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine—from February 24, 2022, to October 30, 2026—amount to approximately 1,586,500 soldiers.

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