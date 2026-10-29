As of October 29, Russian troop casualties for the current month had reached 49,040. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, this is the highest monthly figure since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The General Staff noted that the previous highest figure was recorded back in December 2024—48,670 personnel.

The enemy’s average daily casualties in October so far stand at approximately 1,750 personnel.

“The Russian Federation’s military losses are steadily increasing: in February 2026—26,090 personnel, in September—46,230, and in October (as of October 29)—49,040,” the General Staff noted.

This is significant because the rate of enemy casualties exceeds its ability to replenish its units, and each month of the war is becoming increasingly costly for the Russian Armed Forces, the military emphasized.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

The General Staff updated the data on Russia’s losses in the war against Ukraine as of October 29.

Earlier, the General Staff reported 181 combat engagements over the past 24 hours, with the highest number of attacks occurring in the Pokrovsk direction.

Map of combat operations in Ukraine as of October 28, 2026, and the hottest fronts.

Servicemen of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine, “Charter,” are carrying out the underground special operation “Veles” in the Kupiansk sector, having advanced more than 15 kilometers into enemy territory. On October 27, commanders Mykhailo Drapatiy, Ihor Obolenskyi, and Pavlo Palisa reported the initial results of the operation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Throughout October 26 and into the night of October 27, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out successful strikes against military facilities of the Russian occupiers in the Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions. In particular, Russian army ammunition depots near the towns of Dyakove in the Luhansk region and Ogorodne in the Donetsk region were struck, significantly reducing the enemy’s firepower on the front lines.

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