Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports and export routes pose a threat to global food security and jeopardize the livelihoods of millions of people, particularly in countries that depend on Ukrainian agricultural exports.

According to the foreign minister, the Kremlin continues to try to disrupt the supply of Ukrainian agricultural products to global markets.

“The Kremlin is once again threatening the livelihoods of millions of people, particularly in countries that depend on Ukrainian agricultural exports. Ukraine will continue to do everything in its power to ensure global food supplies, despite Russia’s attempts to disrupt them,” Sibiga wrote.

The Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs thanked Latvia and its President Edgars Rinkēvičs for presiding over the UN Security Council meeting. This is the first time in history that Latvia has chaired this body.

Andriy Sibiga also noted the participation of Turkey, India, Egypt, and the Philippines in the meeting. He emphasized that the consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine extend far beyond the European continent.

According to Sibiga, as winter approaches, Russia continues to attack Ukraine’s critical infrastructure in an attempt to deprive millions of Ukrainians of electricity, heating, and water supply.

In addition, the Ukrainian foreign minister stated that Russia’s tenure as a permanent member of the UN Security Council—a seat previously held by the Soviet Union—is illegal.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga made this statement following a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received briefings from intelligence and military officials on the security situation in the Black Sea and along grain export routes. Following the meeting, additional forces and resources necessary to protect ships and port infrastructure were identified. Ukrainian diplomats and government officials were assigned the corresponding tasks.

As a reminder, Russia has agreed to an interim arrangement with Ukraine regarding the Black Sea without concluding a permanent peace agreement. Turkey, meanwhile, is preparing proposals to reach agreements and is discussing them with the Ukrainian and Russian sides.

During the talks in Abu Dhabi, the Russian delegation stated that it did not have the authority to discuss de-escalation in the Black Sea or the cessation of attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

On Monday, November 16, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga participated in the first session of the Ministerial Meeting dedicated to the implementation of the European Union’s Black Sea Strategy. The discussion focused on the interregional agenda in the field of connectivity.

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