The agreements between U.S. President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin regarding Russian diesel fuel could weaken Ukraine’s position and complicate negotiations to end the war. According to The New York Times, Moscow is reaping economic benefits without making any clear commitments to peace.

Following Trump’s statement, the Kremlin reported that it sees no grounds for a swift resumption of negotiations. Putin’s adviser Yuri Ushakov noted that the Russian side will decide at a later date when to return to the dialogue.

Consultations in Miami involving a Ukrainian delegation and U.S. representatives Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff ended without results. At the same time, Trump held a lengthy phone conversation with Putin.

According to sources familiar with the closed-door talks, the U.S. also considered the possibility of making economic concessions to Russia in exchange for a temporary ceasefire. These included the potential unfreezing of up to $100 billion in Russian assets, the sale of stakes in Lukoil to Middle Eastern investors, and the resumption of potash fertilizer exports from Belarus.

Ukraine insisted on equivalent conditions, specifically on receiving similar amounts from frozen Russian funds or clear guarantees of military aid in the event of a ceasefire violation.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Poland Daniel Fried believes that concessions made without sufficient pressure only encourage the Kremlin to make further demands. In his view, Russia is not interested in a genuine diplomatic settlement as long as it hopes to secure more favorable terms.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has temporarily authorized the purchase and import of Russian diesel fuel through April 7, 2027. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a Ukrainian delegation had arrived in Florida for talks with the U.S. regarding an end to the war or an energy ceasefire.

Source: The New York Times

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that revenues from the export of Russian petroleum products are helping the Kremlin continue the war against Ukraine. According to him, the consequences of easing the restrictions have become particularly noticeable against the backdrop of Russian strikes on Kyiv.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the supply of millions of metric tons of Russian diesel fuel to the American and global markets.

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