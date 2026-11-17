Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar announced that train service between the two countries will be suspended on November 17 and 18. According to him, a Russian drone struck approximately 300 meters from the Mukachevo train station.

According to the Hungarian prime minister, the train, which had arrived from Hungary, was stopped, and the Hungarian crew was evacuated from it.

“Recently, in Transcarpathia, a Russian drone struck 300 meters from the Mukachevo train station. The Hungarian crew of the train arriving from Hungary was evacuated. Today and tomorrow, we are suspending rail service between Hungary and Ukraine,” Magyar said.

The Hungarian prime minister did not specify which international trains are subject to the restrictions or when full service is expected to resume after November 18.

There is also currently no detailed information about possible damage to Mukachevo’s railway infrastructure as a result of the attack. The statement contains no reports of casualties.

Source: Péter Mádár

Earlier, part of Chernivtsi was left without power following a Russian attack, and trolleybuses are not running.

On the night of November 17, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the capital. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported the attack on the North and South Bridges.

Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and more than 300 drones; air defense systems intercepted most of them.

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