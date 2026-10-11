Ukraine is ready to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries provided that attacks on the energy sector cease, — Zelenskyy

Ukraine is ready to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries if Russia stops its attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

The head of state thanked Ukrainian emergency services for helping people and dealing with the aftermath of Russian attacks.

“I am grateful to all our emergency services, who are always there for our people and are dealing with the aftermath of Russia’s brutal strikes. Just this morning, search and rescue operations concluded in Zaporizhzhia, where Russia killed 23 people, four of whom were children. Yesterday in Kharkiv, the Russians struck a medical facility; last night, there were Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, and energy facilities. This morning, the Russians struck a five-story building in Sloviansk—the entrance is completely destroyed, and there may be people trapped under the rubble,” Zelenskyy noted.

According to the president, over the course of the week, Russian forces used approximately 1,450 aerial bombs, 75 missiles of various types, and more than 1,640 attack drones. Approximately 60% of the drones were jet-powered.

Zelenskyy also stated that Ukraine will continue to coordinate its actions with international partners. In particular, talks are planned with European leaders regarding increased defense support.

“Today we will continue coordinating with our partners—there will be talks with European leaders. In fact, we coordinate on a daily basis at various levels and are working on additional defense packages, primarily air defense systems and ammunition for combat aircraft. All of this is to protect the lives of our people and Ukraine’s interests,” the president emphasized.

The head of state stressed that, in his view, Russia is the cause of the war in Europe. He stated that attacks on energy infrastructure could be stopped right now, but Russian leader Vladimir Putin shows no willingness to do so.

“It is possible to stop the attacks on the energy sector today, but Putin does not want to do so. Ukraine will be ready to stop attacks on Russian oil refineries if Russia stops striking our energy infrastructure. Any de-escalation measures must be reciprocal and backed by genuine guarantees,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

Thus, the president confirmed Ukraine’s readiness for a mutual cessation of attacks on energy facilities, provided that Russia also stops its attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement on Facebook while commenting on Russia’s attacks on Ukraine over the past week.

Several regions of Ukraine are implementing emergency power outages due to the consequences of the Russian attack. Previously published schedules for hourly power outages are currently not in effect.

Emergency power outages were implemented in Kyiv and the Kyiv region on the morning of October 11. The decision was made at the direction of the National Electricity Company “Ukrenergo.”

The current power outages in Ukraine are not caused by a power shortage, but by massive Russian strikes on transmission lines and substations.

On Saturday, October 10, electricity consumption restrictions will be introduced in some regions of Ukraine. For industry and businesses, power restriction schedules will be in effect around the clock, while hourly blackouts are planned for all categories of consumers. The reason is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, government officials inspected Ukrenergo substations and other power generation facilities that are systematically targeted by Russia. During the visit, they assessed the damage caused by the latest Russian strikes on energy infrastructure and the progress of restoration work.

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