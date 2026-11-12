Ukraine is planning new humanitarian missions to rescue people who remain in the temporarily occupied territories. The country plans to involve American partners in this effort, including the team of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, according to Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, made this statement on the “Now the Main Thing” program on Espreso TV.

According to him, while preparing the humanitarian mission in Oleshky, the Ukrainian side, with the participation of Melania Trump and her special representative Mark Beckman, managed to develop a new mechanism for interacting with Russia. It involved the physical presence of representatives from the three countries in territory controlled by the Russian Federation to make the aid delivery process more transparent.

This mechanism made it possible to return citizens who wished to leave Oleshky to territory controlled by Ukraine. At the same time, according to Lubinets, residents of other settlements in the Kherson region and occupied territories in other regions are in need of similar assistance.

Currently, the Ukrainian side is analyzing the results of the first mission and determining what needs to be improved to more effectively protect citizens. Lubinets noted that the issue of possible future humanitarian missions has already been discussed with American partners and the Russian side.

“Melania Trump personally confirmed that she is ready to support such humanitarian initiatives and missions and to do everything possible to physically rescue Ukrainian citizens,” the ombudsman emphasized.

He also reported that since the Ukrainian delegation’s return from Washington, communication with the U.S. First Lady’s team has continued on an almost daily basis. According to Lubinets, this cooperation may yield new positive results in the near future.

Prior to this, Lubinets announced an additional evacuation from Oleshky and the surrounding villages.

As a reminder, Melania Trump reacted to the successful evacuation of Oleshky residents.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces ensured a ceasefire in the Kherson region to carry out a humanitarian mission in Oleshky. However, the Russian military took advantage of this lull to fortify their own positions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on November 2.

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