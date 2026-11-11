Ukraine May Test Europe's First Ballistic Missile Defense System as Early as This Winter, Says Zelenskyy

Ukraine is preparing to test the first European anti-ballistic defense system. Testing of the new system could take place as early as this coming winter.

The project is being developed in close cooperation with international partners, including representatives of Denmark’s defense sector. According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine is currently fully focused on developing a system capable of countering Russian missiles.

“I hope that this winter we will test the first European anti-ballistic defense system,” the president said.

The head of state emphasized that Ukraine cannot implement such a large-scale defense project on its own and needs the support of international partners.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked allies and the Danish defense industry for their effective cooperation and active participation in developing joint initiatives.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement on November 11 during a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

As a reminder, the FP-9 ballistic missile is undergoing final testing.

The FP-7 ballistic missile has been deployed in combat, but its use is economically unfeasible due to its high cost.

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