Kyiv has presented its international partners with the terms for a possible ceasefire in the Black Sea and is awaiting Moscow’s response. Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga made this statement on November 27 during the “Food from Ukraine” conference.

According to the minister, Kyiv is ready to act as a guarantor of global food security and has therefore made this proposal to restore freedom of navigation and ensure the unimpeded export of agricultural products.

“We are ready for a ceasefire. We are grateful to India, Turkey, and Egypt, which are playing an active and important role in de-escalating tensions in the Black Sea, as well as in mediation efforts. We are now awaiting a response from Russia. All of our proposals have been conveyed,” he said.

At the same time, Sibiga noted that Moscow consistently puts forward “unrealistic demands” whenever Kyiv conveys proposals for a ceasefire in the Black Sea to its partners.

“The Russian authorities are doing the same thing now. They immediately propose including oil in the terms. Oil could be part of a broader energy ceasefire. Yes, we are ready for an energy ceasefire as well, but it must then be considered along with all energy-related components. As for the Black Sea, we are focusing on agricultural products. And again, we have put forward practical proposals,” the foreign minister explained.

He also emphasized the importance of international pressure on Russia to restore the safety of shipping in Black Sea waters, according to Suspilne.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy had ordered the strengthening of security measures for ports and grain shipping routes in the Black Sea.

As a reminder, Russia refuses to agree to an interim deal with Ukraine regarding the Black Sea without the conclusion of a permanent peace agreement. Turkey, meanwhile, is preparing proposals to reach an agreement and is discussing them with the Ukrainian and Russian sides.

During the talks in Abu Dhabi, the Russian delegation stated that it did not have the authority to discuss de-escalation in the Black Sea or the cessation of attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

On Monday, November 16, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga participated in the first session of the Ministerial Meeting dedicated to the implementation of the European Union’s Black Sea Strategy. The discussion focused on the interregional agenda in the field of connectivity.

Read us on