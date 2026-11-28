Ukrainian air defense is already shooting down about 70% of Russian jet-powered drones. At the same time, defense against ballistic missiles remains a challenge due to a critical shortage of interceptor missiles for the U.S.-made Patriot systems.

According to the head of state, the effectiveness of Ukraine’s air defense in countering the fastest Russian drones is gradually increasing. Currently, the Ukrainian military is intercepting approximately seven out of ten such drones.

In contrast, the situation regarding countering ballistic missiles is significantly more complex. Ukraine is severely lacking in munitions to destroy them, particularly interceptor missiles for the Patriot systems. Furthermore, deliveries of the necessary air defense equipment are being delayed.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed dissatisfaction that the United States is paying more attention to countries in the Middle East, while Ukraine continues to need additional air defense capabilities.

“It’s a shame that they’ve focused on the Middle East and are helping them more. It’s a shame. We have huge questions about this,” the president said.

He emphasized that delays in missile deliveries directly affect Ukraine’s ability to protect its civilian population from Russian attacks.

“The shortage of these missiles costs people their lives,” Zelenskyy stressed.

During the interview, the president also commented on restrictions on the operation of the American Starlink satellite communications system and its military version, Starshield, in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukrainian military personnel who operate interceptor drones told the BBC that some Russian “Shaheds” had become too fast for Ukrainian drones. As a result, enemy drones can cover greater distances and penetrate deeper into Ukrainian territory.

Journalists also asked Volodymyr Zelenskyy who exactly made the decision to restrict satellite communications in the occupied territories.

“Technically—SpaceX; politically—I don’t know, I really don’t know. It’s like ping-pong. We ask one side, and they say it’s the other,” the head of state replied.

This was reported in an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the BBC.

On the night of November 28, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 162 strike drones, including 74 Shahed jet drones. Air defense forces shot down 141 enemy drones. The attack was still ongoing as of this morning.

On November 27, 2026, a Russian drone attacked Kremenchuk in the Poltava region. In the central part of the city, buildings housing two educational institutions were damaged. Two children, aged 12 and 13, were injured as a result of the strike.

On Saturday, November 28, Russian troops attacked transportation infrastructure in Dnipro. Two people were injured in the strike. The victims are currently receiving the necessary medical care.

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