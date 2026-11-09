Ukraine has begun using Neptune missiles to strike Russian military-industrial complex facilities, according to Pletenchuk

The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Naval Forces have repurposed their experience with the “Neptune” missile system to strike ground targets belonging to the Russian military-industrial complex. This approach allows Ukrainian weapons to be used against enemy targets far beyond maritime waters.

According to Pletenchuk, the decision to change the mission of the missile system was prudent, since Russian ships are not sailing out to sea, while the Ukrainian military continues to use its existing capabilities to strike important targets.

“In fact, it was a wise decision to redirect our expertise toward destroying other types of targets, because the ships aren’t going out to sea, but we still need to carry out our operations. Moreover, there is a need: Russian military-industrial complex facilities are scattered across a vast territory, and there are a large number of them,” the Navy spokesperson noted.

He emphasized that Ukraine has the necessary capabilities both for the production of such weapons and for their combat deployment. The domestic defense-industrial complex manufactures the weapons, while the Navy has the experience to use them.

“This synergy led to us initially striking ground targets in Crimea in a test mode—but successfully. After that, the scope expanded slightly,” explained Dmytro Pletenchuk.

According to him, the Ukrainian military is already capable of striking targets at significant distances, including deep within Russian territory. This demonstrates the capabilities of Ukrainian weaponry and opens up prospects for its further development.

Separately, the Navy spokesperson commented on the strikes against Russian airfields. He noted that damaging such facilities does not completely deprive the enemy of the ability to use combat aircraft, as planes can take off from other locations.

At the same time, relocating aircraft to alternative airfields complicates their deployment and forces Russia to expend more resources.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, made this statement during a television broadcast.

On the night of October 15, the Ukrainian Navy struck a Russian airfield in the Voronezh region. According to the Ukrainian side, six Su-34M bombers were destroyed in the attack using Neptune missiles.

On the night of November 7, the “Proton” plant in Orel, Russia, was hit by a missile strike, while the Saratov oil refinery was struck by drones. Fires broke out at both facilities following the attacks.

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