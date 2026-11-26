On November 26, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War announced the return of 250 bodies of the deceased to Ukraine. According to the Russian side, they are those of Ukrainian servicemen.

Law enforcement investigators, together with representatives of forensic institutions, will take all necessary steps to identify the repatriated remains.

The repatriation efforts were carried out as a result of joint work by representatives of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Center under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing Under Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other agencies of Ukraine’s Security and Defense Sector.

The Coordination Headquarters expressed its sincere gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance and support in carrying out repatriation efforts.

“Special thanks go to the personnel of the Joint Center for Support of Civil-Military Cooperation Activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which transports the remains of the deceased to specialized state institutions, organizes the handover of the bodies of the fallen to representatives of law enforcement agencies within the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the forensicmedical examination within the Ministry of Health, as well as to representatives of the civil-military cooperation structures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are responsible for overall coordination,” the Coordination Headquarters noted.

Prior to this, Russia had announced an exchange of the bodies of the deceased with Ukraine in a 250-for-22 ratio.

Earlier, Jared Kushner announced the largest prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia since the start of the war.

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Office of the President, stated during the “Dialogue for Unity” event that a large-scale prisoner exchange between Ukraine and the Russian Federation would take place in several stages, rather than in a single day, as the process is currently in the coordination phase.

Ukraine and the Russian Federation, the aggressor state, reached a basic agreement on a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war during two days of negotiations in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Ukraine and Russia are conducting negotiations on a new large-scale prisoner exchange, under which they plan to return more than a thousand citizens. The parties are still coordinating the final number of participants in the exchange.

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