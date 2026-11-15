Ukrainian strikes on Russia’s oil infrastructure have led to a significant reduction in oil refining capacity and caused new problems in the aggressor country’s domestic fuel market. This is stated in a report by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

As a result of the attacks in late October and November 2026, operations were disrupted at nine of Russia’s 35 largest oil refineries, which could have reduced actual oil refining volumes in Russia by approximately 30%—to 200,000 metric tons per day. Overall, between 20% and 35% of Russia’s total refining capacity may have been taken offline due to damage and shutdowns.

This caused disruptions in fuel supplies and the reinstatement of sales limits at Rosneft gas stations in a number of regions, including Karelia, Buryatia, the Trans-Baikal and Krasnoyarsk Territories, as well as in the Novosibirsk, Arkhangelsk, and Penza regions. Due to a shortage of finished products, Russia is forced to seek fuel abroad, specifically by purchasing it by sea from Turkey, Morocco, and Egypt.

The Ministry of Defense notes that restoring complex secondary processing equipment (such as cracking or reforming units), on which the production of commercial gasoline and diesel depends, takes six to eight months, so the damaged facilities will not be able to operate at full capacity for quite some time.

Source: Report by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to an assessment by Serhiy Vakulenko, a senior research fellow at the Carnegie Berlin Center, the attacked refineries accounted for about 55% of Russia’s gasoline production. The extent of the damage could lead to the shutdown of some production capacity.

On the night of November 12–13, drones attacked an industrial zone in Volgograd, Russia, where one of the Russian Federation’s largest oil refineries—Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabka—is located. A fire broke out on the plant’s grounds following the strike, and explosions continued to be heard nearby.

As a reminder, on the night of November 5, drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refining facilities. The attack caused fires at industrial sites in the city, and part of Ryazan was left without power.

Rosneft, Russia’s largest oil producer by output, has imposed limits on fuel sales at its gas stations across all regions of Russia. The restrictions took effect following a series of Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries.

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