Ukraine and Russia are close to agreeing on the final terms for the evacuation of civilians from the temporarily occupied Oleshky community in the Kherson region directly to territory controlled by the Ukrainian government.

According to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Commissioner for Human Rights, the Russian side has taken all Ukrainian proposals into consideration, and daily negotiations are currently underway to ensure a ceasefire.

The evacuation is to cover Oleshky and six neighboring settlements, where a total of about 6,000 civilians remain, including up to 200 children (about 2,000 people in Oleshky alone). The Ombudsman noted that the parties have made significant progress in the negotiations, but the final details of the safe corridor are still being worked out.

Source: Statement by Dmytro Lubinets on Telegram.

Earlier, the Pope spoke by phone with Putin and called for a ceasefire in Oleshky.

The model currently being used in the area around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant could be applied to the situation in Oleshky.

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