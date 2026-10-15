Ukraine Is Left Without Patriot Missiles to Intercept Russian Ballistic Missiles — CNN

Ukraine has run out of interceptor missiles for its U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems. According to CNN, this has left Kyiv more vulnerable to Russian ballistic missile strikes.

Details

According to a source interviewed by the network, “almost all of the ballistic missiles during the latest attack were not intercepted due to a shortage of missiles” for the systems.

During the nighttime attack on October 14, Russian ballistic missiles struck three power plants in Kyiv and targeted energy infrastructure in Kharkiv. Four people were killed in the capital that day, and another 25 were injured.

CNN notes that this is not the first time Ukraine has completely run out of Patriot interceptor missiles: in mid-August, journalists were the first members of the media to gain access to such a system on Ukrainian territory, and at that time, Ukrainian officials acknowledged that there were almost no missiles left.

Shortage on the Global Market

The publication reports that Patriot missiles are expensive and in short supply worldwide, as other countries have depleted their own stockpiles or are replenishing them amid the war against Iran. It is one of the few systems capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.

Zelenskyy has been warning about the shortage of these missiles for several months. In August, he told CNN that he spends his days making “millions” of calls to allies, negotiating for new systems, and that Ukraine has only one-tenth of the interceptors it needs. A month later, he said the country would “receive a license to manufacture missiles for the Patriot system” in the U.S., but Trump never confirmed this, and the license never materialized.

Earlier, Zelenskyy reported that this year Ukraine received three times fewer air defense missiles from its partners compared to 2025, with hostilities in the Middle East cited as the official reason.

The Financial Times reported that Trump refused to provide 300 missiles for the Patriot system in order to preserve U.S. stockpiles amid the war against Iran. According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine needs 100–120 missiles for the Patriot system every month this winter.

CNN reported this, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Spain and Greece have refused to transfer Patriot missiles to Ukraine.

Poland has been warned of delays in the delivery of Patriot missiles from the U.S.

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