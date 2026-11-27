On the night of November 26–27, Ukrainian drones attacked the city of Yefremov in Russia’s Tula Oblast. According to local residents, explosions were heard near the Yefremov Thermal Power Plant (TPP), after which the city’s heating system went out. After analyzing eyewitness video footage, the publication Astra speculated that at least one drone may have struck the power facility.

The CHP plant supplies electricity and heat to the city and local industrial enterprises, including the Yefremov Synthetic Rubber Plant.

This facility was also targeted by drones. The Ukrainian monitoring channel Exilenova+ released a video of the attack, which was followed by a massive fire on the plant’s grounds. Founded in 1933, the plant produces various types of polymers and rubbers. Among its products is hydroxylated polybutadiene, which is used to manufacture solid rocket fuel, specifically for “Iskander” ballistic missiles.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had previously reported on the use of this material in the production of Russian missile weapons. Previous attacks on the plant took place on September 25, 2026, and December 24, 2025.

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In addition, Ukrainian drones launched a massive attack on the Leningrad Oblast last night. According to Governor Oleksandr Drozdhenko, Russian air defense systems and mobile fire units shot down 45 drones. To intercept the drones, the Ladoga Bridge was closed off; according to the regional governor, the bridge sustained no damage.

Local residents also reported explosions in Vsevolozhsk and St. Petersburg. In particular, a strong smell of gunpowder was detected in Kudrovo. The Ukrainian monitoring channel Supernova+ published photos of a strike on a residential building. As the publication “Bumaga” discovered, the incident occurred at the “Shuvalovsky” residential complex in the Primorsky District of St. Petersburg. Several residents were reportedly taken away by ambulance.

This is being reported by Russian propaganda media.

On the night of November 25, Ukrainian drones attacked the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery in Samara and the Syzran Oil Refinery in Syzran, located in the Russian Federation—the aggressor state.

Video: Ukrainian kamikaze drones destroyed a Russian Msta-S self-propelled artillery system in the Belgorod region.

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