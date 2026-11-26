The Ukrainian Defense Forces have begun preparations for the “Santa” humanitarian mission, which aims to deliver food and medicine to residents of the temporarily occupied Kinburn Spit. Units of the 122nd Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces are involved in organizing the aid.

“In accordance with the order of Colonel Denis Nosikov, commander of the ‘Odessa’ Territorial Defense Unit, all units of the 122nd Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces are currently preparing to carry out the planned mission,” the statement reads.

The mission has been named “Santa.” For security reasons, the military is not yet disclosing details of its execution, but emphasizes that it is exclusively humanitarian in nature.

“However, we want to emphasize that the mission has an exclusively humanitarian purpose. We, the military, responded to people’s need for food and medicine. Immediately afterward, we began putting together aid packages,” said a representative of the “Odessa” Operational-Tactical Group.

After analyzing information from various sources, the military began preparing targeted aid packages. The list of food items and essential supplies was compiled based on the needs reported by local residents who had evacuated from the Kinburn Spit.

The humanitarian packages will include grains, pasta, sugar, butter, vegetable oil, stewed meat, beans, and peas. Special attention was given to medications—residents will receive the most essential medicines.

“That is precisely why the mission is called ‘Santa.’ St. Nicholas Day is just around the corner. That is why we, the Ukrainian Defense Forces, want to remind everyone of universal human values—care, compassion, and the duty to help those who need it most,” emphasized the “Odesa” Operational-Tactical Group.

This was reported by the “Odesa” Operational-Tactical Group.

Recently, Ukrainian actress Antonina Khizhnyak, a native of the town of Ukrainka in the Kyiv region, expressed outrage over the conditions in which local residents are forced to live. According to her, the city has been without heating and hot water since February, and people’s homes are cold and moldy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named 15 temporarily occupied settlements in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions where the Ukrainian side proposes to organize humanitarian missions following the example of Oleshky.

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