Throughout October 2026, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck at least 30 strategic targets on Russian territory.

Among the targets were enterprises in the military-industrial and rocket-and-space complexes, military airfields, aircraft, radar stations, warehouses, and military logistics facilities. This was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

In total, seven military-industrial complex enterprises and facilities, three military airfields, as well as radar and communications equipment, command posts, warehouses, repair units, a missile launcher, and a base for strike drones were struck.

Strikes on Russian Defense Industry Enterprises

Among the targeted facilities are seven enterprises involved in the production of weapons and components:

“Proton-Elektrotex” in Orel—a manufacturer of electronic components for missiles. The destruction of the main microchip production workshop and damage to the building and servers have been confirmed.

“Kamensky Plant” in the Rostov region—a manufacturer of solid rocket propellant. Four production workshops were damaged, and a fire broke out in the finished goods warehouse.

“Energia” in the Lipetsk region—a manufacturer of batteries for aerial bombs and missiles.

The Redkinsky Research Plant in the Tver Region produces fuel components for the Kh-55 and Kh-101 missiles.

“Roboavia” in the Rostov Region—a developer and manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles for the Russian army.

The Center for the Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure Facilities (CENKI) and the Center for the Elimination of Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

The Ministry of Defense notes that striking these facilities complicates the production of rocket fuel, electronics, weapon components, and drones.

Strikes on three military airfields and Su-34 aircraft

Ukrainian units struck the “Borisoglebsk” military airfield in the Voronezh region, the “Marinovka” military airfield in the Volgograd region, and the “Yeisk” military airfield in the Krasnodar region.

Damage to six Su-34 aircraft was confirmed at the “Borisoglebsk” airfield. At the “Marinovka” airfield on October 29, the Ukrainian Navy’s missile forces destroyed two more Su-34s using “Neptune” coastal missile systems. Their estimated value is $100 million. An aircraft at the Yeysk airfield was also struck.

The Su-34 is one of the Russian military’s primary aircraft for delivering guided aerial bombs. The destruction of these aircraft reduces the enemy’s ability to strike Ukrainian cities, frontline territories, and Defense Forces positions.

Destruction of the “Nebo-U” radar station and the “Iskander-M” launcher

In the Magra area of the Krasnodar Krai, Ukrainian forces struck the 55Zh6U “Nebo-U” radar station. Its estimated value is $100 million. In addition, a Mesh network repeater used by Russian units was struck in the Black Sea.

Other targets included an “Iskander-M” operational-tactical missile system launcher in the Kursk region, command posts, ammunition and logistical supply depots, repair units, and a field artillery depot.

The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that such strikes weaken the Russian army’s firepower and logistical capabilities, complicate the supply of ammunition, the repair of equipment, and the preparation of new attacks against Ukraine.

The ministry described the October “deep strike” operations as another step toward raising the cost of Russian aggression.

The Ministry of Defense also noted that the Defense Procurement Agency (DOTA) has announced its first tender for the procurement of long-range “deep strike” drones. The procurement is being conducted in accordance with the tactical and technical specifications provided by the Ministry of Defense. These are drones designed to strike targets deep within enemy territory.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the year, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have struck more than a thousand Russian boats and vessels.

We should add that the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed an Iskander-M launcher.

There were 211 combat engagements on the front lines over the past 24 hours, with the heaviest fighting occurring in the Kostiantynivka sector.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers eliminated another 1,590 occupiers, according to the General Staff.

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