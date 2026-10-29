Ukrzaliznytsia has provided further details on the circumstances of the Russian strike on the train station in Dnipro, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of civilian passengers. According to the company, an air raid alert was issued at the station in advance, and after an elevated threat was detected, passengers on the electric train bound for Zaporizhzhia began to be evacuated. There were more than 10 minutes remaining before the strike.

Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized that the circumstances of the tragedy are still under detailed investigation and urged passengers to strictly follow safety rules at train stations, platforms, and on trains.

“It is of the utmost importance: we once again urge everyone to strictly follow safety instructions and rules at our train stations, around railway infrastructure, and on our trains. We cannot expect any humanity from the enemy—therefore, it is critically important for all of us not to give them a chance, to protect ourselves, and to follow the rules,” the company stated.

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, prior to the tragedy at the Dnipro station, an air raid alert declared in the city had been announced in advance. When the company’s monitoring team detected an approaching jet-powered drone and identified an elevated threat level, the relevant orders to suspend train operations were immediately relayed to the locomotive crews and station staff.

An evacuation was announced on the electric train, which was scheduled to depart for Zaporizhzhia, more than 10 minutes before the strike. Voice announcements began, and the assistant engineer, following established protocol, walked through every car.

Ukrzaliznytsia reminded the public that posters with relevant instructions are posted in every car of the electric train. The instructions also clearly state that passengers must not only leave the train but also move away from the platform as quickly as possible, at least 200 meters away.

The locomotive crew evacuated in advance.

At the same time, announcements were repeatedly made at the station regarding the need to evacuate and take shelter. Passengers were also informed that train service would resume once the air raid alert had ended.

Despite the warnings and announcements, some people remained in the immediate vicinity of the train at the moment of the strike. According to Ukrzaliznytsia’s assessment, this was one of the factors contributing to the high number of fatalities and injuries.

“Unfortunately, despite all this, quite a few people were in the immediate vicinity of the train at the fateful moment of the strike, which is why there were so many fatalities and injuries,” the company reported.

Ukrzaliznytsia called the attack a treacherous strike and emphasized that Russia continues to deliberately target railway infrastructure, endangering passengers and employees.

“This is a despicable, cowardly attack. We can expect nothing else from the Russians. But we can protect ourselves. We are keeping trains running despite the immense dangers, but the cost of doing so becomes too high if such losses continue to occur. Today, we cannot stop the enemy in its quest to destroy the railway and kill railway workers and passengers. But we can and must look out for one another,” Ukrzaliznytsia stated.

On October 29, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released footage from the site of a Russian strike on the train station in Dnipro. According to preliminary reports, 13 people were killed and ten others were injured as a result of the attack by a rocket-powered drone.

As a reminder, the occupiers attacked the train station in Dnipro, killing at least 13 people.

A fire broke out at a factory in Dnipro following the Russian strike.

Following the tragedy, the company plans to thoroughly review all threat response protocols once again to determine what additional measures can be implemented and how to expedite the evacuation of people to safe locations.

Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized that train stations, platforms, and long-distance and commuter trains remain potential targets for Russian attacks. Therefore, passengers must remain vigilant at all times and follow the instructions of railway staff.

“Once again, we will thoroughly review all our protocols to determine what else we can do—whether to expedite actions within the time we have to respond—or to ensure that everyone, without exception, is evacuated to a safe place! Train stations across the country, platforms, and stops—every train, whether long-distance or commuter—are now priority targets for the enemy. Only maintaining the highest level of vigilance and following instructions can save lives,” the company emphasized.

They also reminded the public that due to targeted attacks on railway infrastructure, every train station and every platform is currently a high-risk area.

Ukrzaliznytsia appealed to everyone who continues to travel by rail, asking them to listen carefully to announcements and follow the instructions of railway staff.

“Once again, we ask everyone who continues to travel by train: listen carefully to every announcement, follow the instructions of railway staff, and take care of your own safety. The enemy is doing this to kill us. We can only keep moving and save lives if we follow all the rules at every station,” the company stated.

Passengers are also asked to remind family members and friends who plan to travel by train in the coming days of the need to follow safety rules.

“If you are traveling alone or know someone who will be taking the train in the coming days, please remind them once again of the need to follow these rules,” Ukrzaliznytsia urged.

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