A pensioner was killed and six people were injured as a result of an airstrike on a residential area in Sloviansk

On the morning of November 2, Russian forces struck a residential neighborhood in the city of Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, with two FAB-250 aerial bombs equipped with UMPC modules. According to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a 68-year-old local resident was killed as a result of the strikes.

Six other civilians, aged 44 to 72, sustained injuries of varying severity, including blast injuries, closed head injuries, fractures, shrapnel wounds, concussions, and contusions. Three of the injured were hospitalized in moderate condition. Nine apartment buildings, a retail establishment, and private vehicles sustained damage as a result of the explosions.

Source: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

On November 2, power outages were reported in nine regions of Ukraine due to attacks by the Russian Federation.

Earlier, Russian occupiers struck Izyum with KAB bombs, damaging a high-rise building and cutting off power to the city.

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