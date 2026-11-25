Three people were wounded as a result of a Russian strike on the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv on the evening of November 25.



“Medical personnel hospitalized one victim of the enemy’s attack. Currently, there are three victims in the capital. Two of them have been hospitalized. One of the wounded is in critical condition. The ballistic attack on Kyiv continues. Stay in shelters!” wrote Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As a reminder, on November 25, a strike on a building in an industrial zone was recorded in the Desnianskyi district.

As of 5:47 a.m. on November 25, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine. The capital remained under the alert for nearly 60 minutes.

Earlier, fires caused by a Russian attack were extinguished in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district.

On the afternoon of November 24, a fire broke out in warehouses in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital after a Russian drone crashed.

Read us on