A man was killed and a woman was injured as a result of a combined attack on the southern part of the Odesa region

On November 10, the occupiers launched a combined attack on the southern part of the Odesa region, killing a 69-year-old man instantly and causing multiple injuries to a 70-year-old woman.

At the time of the shelling, both civilians were at a public transportation stop; the injured woman was hospitalized. As a result of the enemy attack, infrastructure facilities and residential areas were damaged, including a three-story residential building, a tire repair shop, and a car wash.

Source: Telegram channel of Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

In addition, Russian troops carried out three airstrikes on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region on November 9–10. As a result of the attack, five buildings were destroyed, at least 82 homes were damaged, and one person was injured, according to Vadym Lyakh, head of the city’s military administration.

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 10 other settlements in the region. Eight people were injured in the shelling, including a boy aged 1 year and 11 months, according to Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on November 10.

On November 10, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Holovanivskyi District of the Kirovohrad region. The strike caused a fire.

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