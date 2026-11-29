On the night of Saturday, November 29, 2026, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs, killing one woman and injuring two others, according to Mayor Ivan Fedorov and Regional Military Administration Head Mikhail Semikin. Among the injured is a 14-year-old girl, whom rescuers pulled from the rubble and handed over to medical personnel.

According to local authorities, the shelling destroyed private homes and damaged apartment buildings and non-residential structures. The extent of the damage and the final consequences of the attack are still being assessed.

Source: a statement by Zaporizhzhia Mayor Ivan Fedorov.

On the night of Saturday, November 29, 2026, air defense forces shot down and neutralized 101 out of 140 drones used by Russian troops to attack Ukraine beginning on the evening of November 28, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the National Security and Defense Council’s decision of October 23 to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure facilities for the 2026–27 heating season.

Read us on