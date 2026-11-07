In Kyiv, the aftermath of a combined attack by Russian forces on November 7 is being documented; the attack left five people injured. Among the injured is a 14-year-old girl.



On the night of November 7, Russian forces launched strikes on six districts of the capital: Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Obolonskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, and Solomianskyi.

As of 8:30 a.m., five people are known to have been injured in the Solomyanskyi district, including a 14-year-old girl. At least seven high-rise buildings, a private home, eight cars, a kindergarten, an administrative building, and an infrastructure facility were

damaged.



This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office.

As a reminder, on the night of Friday, November 7, Russian terrorist forces launched three ballistic missile strikes on Kyiv.

Due to the continued attacks by Russian terrorists on Kyiv on November 7, bus routes across the North Bridge were rerouted.

On November 7, a 22-year-old man was injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region.

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