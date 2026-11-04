A man was killed as a result of shelling in Bilenke, Zaporizhzhia Oblast

On November 4, Russian forces struck the village of Bilenke in the Zaporizhzhia district, killing a 53-year-old man.

Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported on the enemy attack and the death of a local resident.

Source: Mykhailo Semikin’s post on Telegram.

On the night of November 3–4, Russian troops attacked the Odesa region. Energy facilities and commercial properties were targeted, including the “Semyia” shopping center, which sustained serious damage.

Russia damaged an energy facility in Odesa.

In the Rivne region, a Russian strike damaged a gas station; one person was injured.

Read us on