On the night of October 17, air defense forces did not shoot down any ballistic missiles, but intercepted four Kalibr missiles

On the night of Saturday, October 17, Russian terrorist forces attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, “Kalibr” missiles, and 332 attack drones. Despite the successful work of air defense forces, dozens of hits were recorded.

“On the night of October 17 (beginning at 6:00 p.m. on October 16), the enemy launched Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh and Rostov regions of the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, X-22/32 cruise missiles from the airspace of the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, four sea-launched “Kalibr” cruise missiles from Novorossiysk, and 332 Shahed-type strike UAVs (31 of which jet-powered), S-8000 “Banderol,” “Gerbera,” and “Parody”-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk—Russian Federation, the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, and Gvardeyskoye—the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea,” according to a statement from the Ukrainian Air Force Command.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down or neutralized 293 targets

4 “Kalibr” cruise missiles;

289 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type (23 of which were jet-powered), S-8000 “Banderol,” Gerbera, and other types of drones.

Unfortunately, enemy airstrikes were recorded at 22 locations, and debris from downed targets was found at 3 locations.

As a reminder, in Kherson, an ambulance driver was killed and an infant was injured as a result of a nighttime airstrike by the Russian Federation.

On the evening of October 16, Russian terrorist forces attacked Kharkiv with “Banderol” missiles. The strike hit a high-rise building, injuring nine people.

Throughout the day on October 16, Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 300 strike drones of various types, including jet-powered drones, as well as 15 S-8000 “Banderole/Dan-T” missiles.

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