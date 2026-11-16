Serhiy Samarskyi, 46, did not let his son leave the house for four years. In occupied Oleshky, it was the only way to protect the 22-year-old from roundups, Russian patrols, and potential trouble with the occupiers. His son remained confined within four walls, while life around them slowly faded away: the power went out, food ran out, and the streets were flooded with water from the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Gradually, food deliveries stopped. They survived on what Ukrainian drones dropped: boxes of canned goods, grains, sugar, sweets, and lard. They had given up hope of leaving, but then a chance arose—a complex operation involving the Ukrainian and Russian ombudsmen, a team led by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, and four American journalists. At one point, they all found themselves on the same unmarked bus.

At a meeting of the parliamentary Temporary Investigative Commission on the Protection of Human Rights During Martial Law, details were revealed for the first time about how this operation was prepared, what happened behind closed doors during the negotiations, and why it is highly unlikely that the Oleshky scenario could be repeated in Kostiantynivka in five days, as Putin had proposed.

A Ghost Town and Dumps from the “Vampires”

Before the full-scale invasion, about 25,000 people lived in Oleshky, on the left bank of the Dnipro River. After four years of occupation, only 1,500 to 2,000 remain. This once-ordinary regional center near the highway to Crimea lost its electricity, reliable water supply, medical care, and the ability to move around safely, as the surrounding roads, forest strips, and even footpaths were mined. People had to walk twenty kilometers to the nearest place where they could still find food.

The Russians’ bombing of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in June 2023 dealt an additional and very painful blow to Oleshky. From the balcony of his high-rise apartment building, Serhiy Samarskyi watched as the streets were submerged.

“The water rose almost to the deck of the bridge over the Konka River across from us. About 80% of the city was flooded. Many people died then, especially elderly people living alone in private homes. The occupying authorities did not carry out an evacuation; on the contrary, the Russians confiscated boats from locals, looted buildings, and hauled away the stolen goods.”

Even the occupying administration left the city after the flood. Russian officials were afraid of Ukrainian drones, so the residents, left to fend for themselves, had to find ways to survive on their own. Private entrepreneurs from Crimea were still bringing in food and medicine, but with each passing month, logistics became increasingly difficult until they finally ceased altogether. Cut off from the outside world, the people received help literally only from the sky—the Ukrainian military dropped food packages from drones.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Commissioner for Human Rights, described another case during a meeting of the Temporary Investigation Commission: a family was unable to leave their eighth-floor apartment for an entire year. The building was destroyed, and the exits were blocked, so water and food were delivered to the residents by drones. Eventually, they were evacuated during a humanitarian mission.

The first appearance of the Ukrainian “Vampire” drone over the building in Samara really scared people. Everyone in the city knew exactly what the sound of a combat drone meant. Only later did a man learn that this time the drone had brought food, not ammunition.

“You know that the ‘Vampire’ hunts down the occupiers and drops supplies. When it hovered and dropped something near the house, it was really scary. But then rumors started spreading: it was our guys dropping food in boxes. I peeked over the fence into the neighboring lot—there it was. Inside were Ukrainian canned goods, grains, sugar, salt, sweets, and some very tasty lard. In one of the boxes, the girls had left us a letter. We didn’t take it with us—we left it in Oleshky because we didn’t know what lay ahead on our journey.”

The FSB Basement, a Forced Passport, and Years Behind Closed Doors

For the Samarsky family, the war began at 6 a.m., just like for everyone else, on February 24, 2022—Serhiy’s brother called. Within a few hours, Russian military vehicles were already moving past their house toward Kherson. It was too scary to leave: acquaintances who had tried to evacuate on their own told stories of civilian convoys being shot at. On top of that, Sergei’s two bedridden parents were still in another house (they later died under occupation). The family couldn’t abandon them. They had to stay, and a few months later, the danger came from someone they knew well.

In May 2022, a video appeared on Telegram of a Russian woman calling for the killing and maiming of Ukrainian children. Serhiy’s wife could not remain silent: she printed flyers and posted them around the city. One of their neighbors, who held pro-Russian views, reported the Samarskys to the Russian security services. The couple was taken “to the basement.”

“They held us for three days. They didn’t physically beat us, but there was intense psychological pressure and nonstop interrogations. Their main goal was to force you to turn in your relatives, neighbors, and friends so they could follow the chain and gather compromising information. I was lucky: I mentioned a few names of people who had definitely left the occupied territory, gave them fake phone numbers, and they let us go.”

After that, we were constantly on guard about what to say and who we could trust. The Samarskis tried to keep a low profile. Serhiy repaired cars, and the family learned to live in conditions where even a simple walk down the street could end tragically. Eventually, Russian soldiers moved into their apartment building and launched their drones from there. In the spring of 2026, the Samarskys’ apartment burned down, so the family moved into the private home of friends who had previously left for Skadovsk.

Serhiy feared most for his son. The young man was 22 years old—an age that might attract the occupiers’ interest for recruitment into their armed forces. His father decided it was safer to stay home. For nearly four years of the occupation, his son did not step outside. Serhiy himself, however, had to make a concession he had tried to avoid until the very end.

In 2025, the Russian authorities issued a decree under which residents of the occupied territories without Russian passports faced forced deportation. To protect themselves and their loved ones from new threats, Serhiy and his wife had to obtain Russian residence permits.

“We held out until the very end, but after the decree on deportation took effect on September 10, 2025, we had to apply for their passports.”

By early 2026, the situation in Oleshky had become critical. People were left with nothing: no food, no medicine, and no medical care. It was impossible to leave the city on their own—any attempt to cross the occupied territory could result in being filtered or disappearing.

The Melania Trump Factor: A Call from Washington Broke the Ice

Dmytro Lubinets learned about the humanitarian catastrophe in Oleshky in late February 2026. Appeals began to arrive from city residents and their relatives who were already in territory controlled by Ukraine.

“My first official letter was sent on March 5, 2026, to the International Committee of the Red Cross as the primary organization responsible for protecting civilians in the conflict zone in accordance with the Geneva Conventions. This was followed by dozens of appeals to UN agencies and international mediators, as well as direct negotiations with the Russian side, which I began back in March,” the ombudsman said at the TSK meeting.

The appeals alone were not enough. The Ukrainian side also drew attention to Oleshky through public international forums. The situation was discussed during the UN General Assembly; the Pope and European Parliament Vice President Pina Picerno, who went on a hunger strike, also weighed in on the issue. It was after the September session of the General Assembly that a contact took place which changed the course of the negotiations.

“After the General Assembly session, I received a personal call from Mark Beckman, Melania Trump’s exclusive advisor. We’ve been in contact since August 2025—this team is helping Ukraine bring Ukrainian children back from Russian territory. Mark and I maintain regular working communication. On that occasion, he asked what I knew about the Oleshkas and whether I was willing to consider a proposal to personally involve Melania Trump in finding a solution. I answered “yes” to all his questions. The next day, Mark said that he had discussed everything with Melania Trump and that she was ready to act, both publicly and privately, as a special mediator in the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.”

This is how the trilateral negotiation format came about: the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, led by their ombudsmen, and Melania Trump’s team, represented by Mark Beckman. On the Ukrainian side, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff, the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), and the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War were involved in the process. People’s Deputy Davyd Arakhamia also assisted in the negotiations with both sides.

“I was present during the main negotiations, along with Russian Ombudswoman Yana Lantratova and Mark Beckman. The negotiations lasted from mid-September through November 1,” Lubinets clarified.

Melania Trump not only lent her name to the mediation effort but, through Beckman, was also involved in the day-to-day work and helped resolve issues that arose during the mission’s preparation.

“She was involved on a daily basis. For example, when the Russians refused to agree to the participation of Ukrainian journalists in the delegation, Mark asked for time to discuss everything personally with Melania Trump and to put pressure on the Russian side—that’s how we received a positive response. Official posts were also published on Melania’s social media pages, citing me as Ukraine’s ombudsman. In other words, she personally coordinated the mission’s progress on a daily basis.”

Lubinec cautiously explains why the Oleshky caught the attention of the First Lady of the United States: he can only surmise that the humanitarian catastrophe in the occupied city garnered significant international attention. Similarly, the ombudsman does not venture to say with certainty why the Kremlin agreed to U.S. mediation.

“First, Russia wanted to present itself as a party that is supposedly willing to respond to the U.S. First Lady’s humanitarian initiatives. Second, this is part of the broader negotiations between Ukraine and Russia mediated by the Americans. I think it was a signal that large-scale agreements can be reached with the participation of U.S. representatives and Melania Trump herself.”

15 hours on a single bus

Two key and unresolved issues remained: how to secure a genuine ceasefire during the evacuation and how to ensure that the Russian military would actually allow people to leave for Ukraine without being screened. We had to find an unconventional solution, said Dmytro Lubinets.

“At one point, I suggested: let’s have the ombudsmen from both countries physically travel on the same bus. Knowing this, the military would be guaranteed to observe the ceasefire. The American side liked the idea; they suggested adding U.S. citizens in the capacity of journalists.”

The presence of American media representatives, in addition to providing coverage of the evacuation, was also intended to deter armed Russians from possible violations.

“Two American journalists flew in via Kyiv, and two via Moscow. Interestingly, after visiting Oleshky, all four expressed a desire to travel to Kyiv with our citizens and see firsthand how Ukraine welcomes and supports the evacuees,” Lubinets said.

The bus carrying the ombudsmen had no special markings.

“We spent about 15 hours with Lantratova on the same bus, which traveled within the convoy without any special markings for security reasons. Those hours essentially turned into lengthy negotiations: we discussed upcoming humanitarian missions, exchanges, the return of civilians, verification, the search for missing persons, the delivery of care packages to our prisoners of war, access to them by foreign representatives, and a potential international mission of ombudsmen from various countries to inspect the conditions of detention for prisoners and civilians. “After that trip, communication became much better and more productive,” Lubinets said.

How the ceasefire was maintained

“At first, I discussed the logistics with the Armed Forces of Ukraine and our intelligence agencies—the SBU and the SZRU. Their position was unequivocal: there could be no evacuation of people or demining operations through Kherson due to the river and the destroyed Antonivsky Bridge. The Armed Forces of Ukraine immediately rejected any ideas involving boats or pontoons, emphasizing that Russian troops must not be given the opportunity to advance. We selected the route based on two criteria: safety for our citizens and speed. “This route turned out to be the best, as it took just over a day from the moment we entered Russian-controlled territory until we left,” the ombudsman explained.

The delegation traveled by car from Kyiv to Gomel, Belarus. From there, they flew to Anapa, Russia, and then continued by car through occupied Crimea to Oleshky. They returned via the same route: through Crimea to Anapa, from there on four flights to Gomel, and then by bus to the Ukrainian border, where Ukrainian buses were waiting for them. The logistics and transportation arrangements through Belarus were coordinated with Irina Kostevich, a member of the Belarusian parliament and chair of the Social Protection Committee, whose mandate effectively serves as that of an ombudsman.

The ceasefire was negotiated separately, with the participation of two negotiating delegations and Ukrainian military officials. The decision was not an easy one, as it involved a ceasefire in territories controlled by both sides. Without this, the evacuation would not have been possible.

“I do not have the authority to influence the commander-in-chief’s decisions, which is why the President of Ukraine participated in the negotiations—and I would like to thank him personally. The decision required courage given the risks involved, but after evaluating all factors, it was decided to implement a ceasefire from 3:00 a.m. on October 27 until 10:59 p.m. on November 1, Kyiv time,” Lubinets said.

Monitoring of compliance with the agreements began before the official start. At 2:30 a.m., Lubinets, Russian Ombudswoman Yana Lantratova, and two senior representatives from Ukraine and Russia held a joint conference call. For the first half-hour, they finalized the details for the start of the ceasefire. Afterward, both ombudsmen simultaneously released statements. Andriy Pasternak, head of the Joint Center at the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), oversaw the Ukrainian side—from a command post in the Kherson region, he monitored the situation in real time using drones.

“We remained in direct contact for another hour, and thereafter spoke every two hours or even every hour with our point person, Andriy Pasternak, who coordinated this process on the Ukrainian side.”

On the first day, the calls were frequent; then the intervals gradually lengthened. Both sides publicly reported on how the ceasefire was proceeding. After the agreed-upon period ended, both delegations got in touch again and confirmed that no violations had been recorded.

“The ceasefire, which lasted 5 days and 19 hours, concluded with the same format of communication among the four of us. We discussed what had happened and the details, after which both sides publicly stated that no violations of the ceasefire had been recorded under the terms of the agreement. Two regions are controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine—Kherson and Chernihiv—and two regions are controlled by the Russian Federation—the temporarily occupied Crimea and the Krasnodar Krai. “Since 2022, this has been the longest-lasting and geographically largest ceasefire,” the ombudsman noted.

The delegation was unable to use their usual means of communication in the occupied territory, so they arranged for a Starlink terminal before the trip. It became the only means of communication in Oleshky and allowed them to transmit video directly from the city.

“As a matter of principle, I spoke exclusively in Ukrainian—both during briefings and with people in Oleshky. Residents who had spent more than four years under occupation responded to me in Ukrainian. I also wore clothing featuring the trident so that Russian society could see: Ukraine is a separate state with its own culture, language, and nation—not ‘one people.’”

Four and a half hours in hell

The Ukrainian delegation spent only a few hours in Oleshky—they arrived at 10 a.m. and left around 2:40 p.m. Their task was not only to pick up people who had already agreed to be evacuated. A significant number of residents didn’t believe until the very last moment that the mission would actually take place, while others hesitated to leave with Russian soldiers all around.

Some made their decision after meeting with the delegation in person. Lubinets delayed the convoy’s departure for 40 minutes because he needed to ensure that those who were staying behind had done so voluntarily and still had the opportunity to change their minds.

People learned about the mission in Oleshky in various ways: from relatives, through Telegram channels, and some listened to Ukrainian radio on solar-powered receivers.

“I was given one such radio; I donated it to the World War II museum as an exhibit. There were people who only believed the mission was genuine when they saw that the Ukrainian Ombudsman had come in person and granted complete freedom of movement without being surrounded by Russian military personnel,” Lubinets noted.

The exact number of evacuees, as agreed upon with the Russian side, is not being publicly disclosed so as not to jeopardize future missions. However, according to the ombudsman’s estimates, about 90% of those who were still in Oleshky have left (approximately 200–300 residents remain in the city). The ages of those rescued are striking: the youngest child was just 1 year and 27 days old at the time of departure, and the oldest person was 94 years old. They took 105 animals with them: dogs, cats, parrots, and even a single raccoon, all of whom were immediately taken in by the organization UA Animals (the only person turned away due to a lack of space was an animal rights activist who wanted to take 70 animals at once).

Among those who decided to leave was Serhiy Samarskyi. The family, which had lived under occupation for four years, was slow to trust the promises; even on the day of the evacuation, their fear hadn’t gone away.

“We found out from Telegram channels—we still had a signal near the river. When official information came out that Dmytro Lubinets himself would be coming to Oleshky, our doubts seemed to disappear. But on the day of the evacuation, Russian soldiers were stationed at every intersection—it was very scary. It wasn’t until we saw Dmytro Valeriyovych that everything suddenly fell into place,” Samarsky said at the TSK hearing. “We took two suitcases for the three of us, my mother-in-law, and two cats, Tyoma and Maruska. Until the very end, we didn’t go out to talk to anyone; we tried to be quiet. We only breathed a sigh of relief when we crossed the state border with Ukraine via Belarus.”

The Samarskys are currently living in rented housing in the Kyiv region. The government and international partners promptly provided basic support to all evacuees: a one-time payment of 12,800 UAH from the UNHCR, three months’ rent covered by the Red Cross, and an additional 100,000 UAH for clothing, medicine, and essential items (for those without relatives, temporary housing was arranged in Mukachevo, Chernivtsi, and Volyn).

The Samarsky family had no issues with paperwork, medical care, or psychological support. Serhiy received a three-month deferment—the same as other evacuated men of draft age. When asked what he would do if he later received a draft notice, he replied briefly: “I’ll go serve.”

Washington, Exchanges, and the Kostiantynivka Trap

Immediately after the mission concluded, the Ukrainian delegation—Dmytro Lubinets, Davyd Arakhamia, and staff from the Ombudsman’s Office—traveled to Washington. At the White House, Lubinets, on behalf of the President and the people of Ukraine, presented Melania Trump with a state award—the Order of Princess Olga, First Class— and during a one-on-one meeting, he discussed three key areas: the return of deported children, the release of civilian hostages from Russian prisons, and the expansion of humanitarian missions.

Reaching an agreement on Oleshka did not happen overnight. Prior to this, the parties had spent months establishing channels of communication, particularly regarding the exchange of prisoners of war and the repatriation of the remains of the fallen (the latter issue, according to the ombudsman, is perhaps the only one where there is a clear understanding: every month, with the support of the ICRC, Ukraine retrieves dozens of times more bodies of fallen heroes than it hands over to the Russians).

“I have confidence in the results of the negotiations with Lantratova. Without the positive experience of our previous interactions, the Oleshky talks would not have taken place—we didn’t start from scratch. The Russian side is concerned about its citizens; we are concerned about ours. Trust is built where agreements are upheld. It took months to develop this format,” the ombudsman explained.

These negotiations are also important in light of preparations for new exchanges following the talks in Abu Dhabi. Lubinets noted that the Ukrainian side is insisting on several priorities:

“Priority No. 1 is the seriously wounded and seriously ill. Priority No. 2 is women. As of today, 486 Ukrainian women remain in Russian captivity. And the third is the criterion of humanity: those who have been in captivity the longest.”

It is more difficult to reach an agreement on the return of certain categories of prisoners—Ukrainians convicted by Russia and the defenders of Mariupol.

“On October 23, we repatriated 86 men convicted by the Russian Federation, each of whom had been granted a pardon. As for the defenders of Mariupol—this is one of the most difficult categories—but on October 23, we managed to repatriate 61 members of the National Guard, including approximately 35 soldiers who form the core of the ‘Azov’ battalion. Our negotiating team proposed new approaches that yielded better results,” he said.

However, it will not be easy to scale up Oleshko’s experience to other hotspots. For example, regarding the conduct of a similar humanitarian operation in Kostiantynivka, which Putin proposed the day before. There is a fundamental difference in the conditions: in the Kherson region, the river served as a natural barrier between the positions of Ukrainian and Russian troops, along which the boundaries of the ceasefire were defined. In Kostiantynivka, where active combat operations are ongoing, there is no clear line of demarcation.

“It’s extremely difficult. In Kostiantynivka, we need to consider separately how to ensure a genuine ceasefire. Any humanitarian mission begins with communication with the Ukrainian Defense Forces, who provide an analysis of potential threats to our citizens during the mission. In other words, the key difference is this: in Oleshky, there is a clear demarcation between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the occupiers, whereas in Kostiantynivka, there is currently no clear demarcation,” Lubinets explained.

The Kremlin’s promises to clear the area of mines in five days also appear dubious. Lubinec emphasized that in the zone of active combat operations, the Russian army lays mines daily, so actual preparations for such an operation could take anywhere from several weeks to several months. However, the ombudsman considers the Oleshky Protocol itself to be a practical framework that, given political agreements, could be applied to establish a ceasefire in other sectors of the front as well.

“It is precisely the mechanism for ensuring a ceasefire on the ground—which we launched, monitored, and implemented—that opens a window of opportunity for establishing such a ceasefire along the entire front line. Given the existence of political agreements, our experience shows how to ensure this, who should oversee the process, what technical means to use, and how to ensure accountability for violations,” Lubinets concluded.

However, his top priority remains the specific people who are still living under occupation. In the Oleshky community alone, there are at least five other settlements facing a similar humanitarian crisis, and the occupied Kinburn Spit in the Mykolaiv region is also among the priorities. After Oleshky, the main thing is to ensure that this operation does not remain an isolated incident.

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