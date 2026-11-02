In Izyum, part of the city remains without power following a Russian airstrike

On November 2, power was partially restored in Izyum, Kharkiv Oblast, after an airstrike that morning had cut off the electricity supply. However, as of Monday evening, part of the city remains without power, according to the city’s military administration.

According to the administration, specialists from “Kharkivoblenergo” were unable to fully complete the restoration work and restore power to consumers due to significant damage. They will continue working on Tuesday.

As previously reported, on Monday morning, the Russian Armed Forces struck Izyum with KAB bombs. One person was killed, and another 27, including two children, were injured. Due to damage to high-voltage power lines, the city was completely without power.

“Customers in the central and southern parts of Izyum remain without power,” the Izyum City Military Administration reported.

The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Izyum has risen to 15.

Earlier, Russian occupiers struck Izyum with KAB bombs, damaging a high-rise building and cutting off power to the city.

As a reminder, on October 30, five civilians were killed in Izyum, Kharkiv Oblast, as a result of a Russian airstrike. Rescuers recovered their bodies from under the rubble of the destroyed building. Another 14 people were injured.

October 31 was declared a Day of Mourning in Izyum following the Russian airstrike.

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