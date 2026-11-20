On the morning of November 20, power restrictions were imposed in the temporarily occupied Crimea due to a power shortage. The blackouts affected a number of areas on the peninsula, including some neighborhoods and streets in major cities.

According to available information, at least 24 settlements in the Dzhankoy District were left without power, as were dozens of streets in Dzhankoy itself. Power outages were also reported in the Leninsky, Saki, Rozdolnensky, Belogorsky, and Bakhchisaray districts.

Yevpatoria is also partially without power. In particular, the areas of Slobodka, Limanivka, the train station, and Kurzal are without power.

In the Kirovsky District, a rotation schedule of “three hours without power, nine hours with power” was implemented. It affected Shubino, Tokarevo, Kirovskoye, and parts of Yarkoye Pole.

In addition, an emergency power outage occurred in the Black Sea District due to damage to the main power lines.

According to utility officials, power outages in most settlements will last between three and six hours.

Large-scale power outages in the temporarily occupied Crimea have been ongoing since October 24.

This was reported by the “Crimea Realities” project, citing the occupying entity “Krymenergo.”

As a reminder, following the attacks on the Crimean Bridge in Sevastopol, there was a rush at gas stations. Due to increased demand, restrictions on gasoline sales have already been imposed there.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the bridges through which Russia supplies resources to occupied Crimea.

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