The UN has responded to the Russian attack on Dnipro, which left dozens dead and wounded

UN Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the Russian attack on Dnipro, which killed 15 people, including children. This was stated on October 30 by the Secretary-General’s spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric. He emphasized that this is not an isolated incident and that Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities violate international humanitarian law.

Stéphane Dujarric conveyed the UN Secretary-General’s position on Friday, October 30. The spokesperson did not offer his own assessment but relayed the Secretary-General’s position regarding the Russian attack on Dnipro. “The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack we witnessed in Dnipro by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Civilians, including children, were killed. And this is not an isolated incident,” Dujarric stated.

He also noted that the strike on Dnipro did not occur in isolation but followed other Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities. Among them, the spokesperson named Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Zaporizhzhia. According to Dujarric, such shelling constitutes a violation of international humanitarian law. This law, in particular, establishes the rules of warfare and obligates the parties to the conflict to protect the civilian population. Civilians and objects not used for military purposes cannot be legitimate targets for attack.

UN on the Evacuation of Oleshky Residents

During a briefing with journalists, the Secretary-General’s spokesperson also answered questions about the UN’s involvement in the evacuation of hundreds of people from Oleshky. Dujarric clarified that the United Nations is not directly participating in the evacuation operation itself. At the same time, the UN is assisting people who have already been evacuated from the city.

According to him, humanitarian aid is being provided to residents of Oleshky who are returning to territory controlled by Ukraine. The spokesperson specifically emphasized that the aid is intended precisely for these people. Thus, the UN condemned the Russian strike on Dnipro and recalled previous attacks on other Ukrainian cities. At the same time, the Organization continues to provide humanitarian aid to the evacuated residents of Oleshky, although it is not directly involved in the evacuation operation itself.

On October 30, Russian troops launched several new strikes on the Dnipro train station; passengers and staff were evacuated to shelters.

As a reminder, the occupiers attacked the Dnipro train station, killing at least 13 people.

The Russian strike on the Dnipro train station claimed the lives of five railway workers; among the dead were two female conductors.

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